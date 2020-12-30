Most drunk drivers highly educated, have lived overseas, says Cyberabad Police

Cyberabad Police, which has launched a massive campaign against drunken driving, has said that most of the offenders have lived in cities such as New York, Melbourne, Singapore and Dubai, among others where they wouldn’t even think of committing any traffic rule violation.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar issued a statement, saying, “All of the drunk drivers are highly educated, employed persons. But, here in their home state, they indulge in these dangerous acts at the cost of safety of themselves and other innocent people on roads. This aspect needs self-introspection by the citizens.”

In 2020, 155 accidents were reported due to driving under influence (DUI) in Cyberabad jurisdiction and the fatalities in these incidents were pegged at 166. “In this background, it is felt that the persons who drive under the influence of alcohol are like ‘terrorists on roads’ to the extent that they may cause death of anyone indiscriminately,” the statement said.

In the wake of the recent spike in road accidents due to reckless driving, large-scale checking is being conducted in the Cyberabad area to book people found driving under the influence of alcohol.

From December 27-28 night to December 29-30, police booked 928 motorists for drink driving across Cyberabad. In December, a total 3,387 DUI cases were registered. All violators were booked under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and presented in court in due time. Offenders face a penalty of Rs 10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 6 months for the first offence and a penalty of Rs 15,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 2 years for a second or subsequent offence. Also, their driving licenses are seized and sent to concerned RTOs for suspension as per section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. For the first offence, as per rules, the licence will be suspended for 3 months and for second and subsequent offences, they will be revoked permanently making the person ineligible to drive in India.

“The drive will continue until this menace is totally curbed in the city in view of road safety. The loss of young lives in road accidents is adding great psychological stress and livelihood problems to lakhs of families every year in the country. Drink driving has been one of the major causes of road accidents,” the statement said.