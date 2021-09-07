Months after GHMC defeat, TRS works to regain lost ground

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is launching a drive to regain lost ground and strengthen the party in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area. In elections held last December, the ruling TRS received a big blow as it lost several seats to the BJP — the TRS’s tally came down from 99 seats in 2016 to 56 while the BJP’s tally went up from 4 to 47.

While there has been a lot of brainstorming in the party about the poor performance in GHMC elections, the party is now launching a concerted effort to regain the lost ground and strengthen the party at the grassroots level in the municipal wards. The party is also working to strengthen its base across the state with a major membership drive, and will soon hold organisational elections.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who represents Sanathnagar in GHMC limits, said that they will hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss plans.

This comes amid the BJP’s outreach programme with Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay taking out a Praja Sangram Yatra — covering 750 km in 55 days — which will conclude at Huzurabad on October 2.

Minister for Urban Development and Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao will chair the TRS general body meeting which will be attended by several party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, municipal corporators and senior party leaders.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will also inaugurate party offices in many districts in the next few weeks.

In the GHMC area, TRS is planning to set up party committees at the booth level as well as in all the 150 wards, besides 1,500 ‘basthi’ committees. A city committee will oversee the implementation.

“The TRS had conducted a major party membership drive. Now we have over 60 lakh members and are growing. We are forming committees at all levels – booth, ward, village, mandal, district, constituency and state — to strengthen the base further. The general body meeting to be held Tuesday will discuss plans to keep the party strong and elect committees. Several other committees will also be constituted which will take to the people all the schemes that the TRS government is implementing,” said minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.