Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Money laundering case: ED searches premises linked to TRS minister in Telangana

Gangula Kamalakar is a minister for BC welfare, food and civil supplies in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Gangula Kamalakar is the MLA from the Karimnagar assembly seat. (Twitter/@GKamalakarTRS)

The ED on Wednesday searched premises linked to Telangana minister and TRS leader Gangula Kamalakar as part of a money laundering probe related to alleged granite scam, official sources said.

They said locations linked to the minister and some others in Karimnagar district, adjoining towns and state capital Hyderabad were being searched.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) case of money laundering stems from a CBI FIR that was filed to probe alleged irregularities in granite trade in the state.

Kamalakar, 54, is a minister for BC welfare, food and civil supplies in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

More from Hyderabad

He is the MLA from the Karimnagar assembly seat. The legislator is reportedly out of country at present.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 05:55:11 pm
