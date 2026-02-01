Mob attacks YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh’s House in Andhra: ‘jungle raj’, alleges Jagan

Stone pelting and arson were reported at the house of YSR Congress Party leader Jogi Ramesh in Krishna district following his alleged remarks about TDP minister N Lokesh Naidu, sparking sharp political reactions.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadFeb 1, 2026 07:45 PM IST
The opposition has accused the ruling coalition of failing to maintain law and order and misusing the police to silence critics.Stone pelting and arson were reported at YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh’s house in Krishna district after his alleged remarks on a TDP minister. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Stone pelting and arson were reported at the house of YSR Congress Party leader Jogi Ramesh in Ibrahimpatnam in Krishna district Sunday, following his alleged remarks about Telugu Desam Party Minister N Lokesh Naidu. This was the second attack on a YSRCP leader in the last few days.

According to officials, Ramesh’s wife and father were inside the house at the time of the attack but were rescued by police. The incident comes days after another YSRCP leader, Ambati Rambabu, was attacked over his purported remarks on the Tirupati laddu controversy. Those remarks, allegedly perceived as insulting to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, led to Rambabu’s arrest. That incident too reportedly saw his house being ransacked, allegedly triggering clashes with YSRCP supporters.

The YSRCP has deplored the attack as “heinous and shameful”. In a statement, YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said mobs descended on Ramesh’s house “like raging bulls” in an attempt to “murder him”, even after he had clarified his earlier remarks.

He questioned how the government could act “so irresponsibly”, alleging that the attackers were behaving like a “killer gang” while police stood by. He further claimed that the ruling NDA coalition was deliberately installing flex banners across the state over the laddu controversy to target forward Kapu caste leaders “through planned political attacks”.

Also Read | ‘Is it a sin to practice one’s faith?’: After assault, Odisha pastor now asked to vacate rented home

Meanwhile, YSRCP president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said he had spoken to two other party leaders who had earlier faced similar attacks, alleging that the situation reflected the state’s “jungle raj”.

“The law and order in the state has collapsed and that attacks were being carried out to silence anyone who questions the government,” he alleged, accusing the ruling dispensation of misusing the police machinery.

Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Kalpana Iyer-Mithun Da
India’s top model started working at 12, became a Bollywood sensation, and then quietly left the industry
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Live Blog
Advertisement