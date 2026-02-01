Mob attacks YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh’s House in Andhra: ‘jungle raj’, alleges Jagan

Stone pelting and arson were reported at YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh’s house in Krishna district after his alleged remarks on a TDP minister. (Express Photo)

Stone pelting and arson were reported at the house of YSR Congress Party leader Jogi Ramesh in Ibrahimpatnam in Krishna district Sunday, following his alleged remarks about Telugu Desam Party Minister N Lokesh Naidu. This was the second attack on a YSRCP leader in the last few days.

According to officials, Ramesh’s wife and father were inside the house at the time of the attack but were rescued by police. The incident comes days after another YSRCP leader, Ambati Rambabu, was attacked over his purported remarks on the Tirupati laddu controversy. Those remarks, allegedly perceived as insulting to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, led to Rambabu’s arrest. That incident too reportedly saw his house being ransacked, allegedly triggering clashes with YSRCP supporters.