Friday, Dec 16, 2022

MLA bribery bid: Complainant BRS legislator gets ED notice

An aide of Reddy confirmed that the MLA received the notice to appear before the ED on December 19 but it wasn't clear in what regard.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator from Tandur, P Rohith Reddy, who is the complainant in the case of alleged attempt by the BJP to bribe four BRS MLAs, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate.

An aide of Reddy confirmed that the MLA received the notice to appear before the ED on December 19 but it wasn’t clear in what regard. Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been alleging that Rohith was involved in drugs and money laundering. On Tuesday, as per the request of the Special Investigation Team, which is probing the alleged attempt by BJP members Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar, and Simhayaji Swami to bribe Rohith, a magistrate recorded latter’s statement under Section 161 of CrPC.

On October 26, Cyberabad police raided the Rohith’s farmhouse at Aziz Nagar in Moinabad, and arrested three persons Ramachandra Bharati of Delhi; Nanda Kumar of Hyderabad, and Simhayaji Swami of Tirupati, for allegedly trying to bribe Rohith, and three other MLAs — G Balraj, Harvardhan Reddy, and R Kantha Rao.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 02:04:21 am
