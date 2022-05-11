Telangana: Wait continues as family yet to learn about 25-yr-old son washed away in German river

Four days after 25-year-old Kadari Akhil went missing in Germany, his family in Telangana’s Warangal district continues to wait to hear about their son’s well-being. They have been anxious and worried for him, even as they make all efforts to reach the authorities and find him.

Akhil, who was pursuing his master’s degree in Chemical and Energy Engineering at Otto von Guericke University in Magdeburg since 2018, had last spoken to his family on Saturday night (Indian time). The next they heard was that Akhil had slipped into the Elbe river during an outing with friends and was washed away. Authorities in Germany have not been able to trace him or find out the truth, according to his family in Karimabad.

“There are a lot of rumours about him,” said K Rasagnya, Akhil’s older sister. “My brother went to Germany for his higher studies. There was an Indian cultural event in Germany and my brother was the choreographer. That night they went for rehearsal after which they went to the river. We don’t know what happened exactly. Unfortunately, he fell into the river at 2 am in the night. Not while taking selfies or partying or swimming. He had just gone there. All we know is he suddenly fell in the river,” Rasagnya told indianexpress.com over the phone.

She added that Akhil used to make video calls to the family every day. During their last conversation at 9.30 pm (Indian Time) Saturday, Akhil told them that he was going out. “Since he was about to go out, we asked him to call the next day. There is no message or call from him after that,” she said. The next evening, around 4 pm on May 8, they received a call from the Indian Embassy in Germany informing them about Akhil and that a search for him by the Saxony-Anhalt police was progressing.

With not much information available even after 24 hours, she tweeted to IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. To this, the minister said: “Will speak to the authorities in Germany and do our best Rasagnya My team @KTRoffice will keep you informed on any updates that we will get (sic).”

Dear Ktr sir @KTRTRS @KTRoffice I’m rasagnya my brother kadari akhil from warangal is been missing in Germany magdeburg .He is studying masters in Otto von Guericke University magdeburg.He is drown in the river its been 24hrs. No proper information. Plz help us 7396219038. — Rasagnya (@Rasagnya22) May 9, 2022

In an email she received from the embassy in Germany, officials have assured her to stay in touch with the authorities in Magdeburg and Berlin and work closely to find Akhil. Rasagnya said that Rao’s office contacted the family on Tuesday for details. The state government is learnt to have written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Berlin.

Dear Ktr sir @KTRTRS @KTRoffice I’m rasagnya my brother kadari akhil from warangal is been missing in Germany magdeburg .He is studying masters in Otto von Guericke University magdeburg.He is drown in the river its been 24hrs. No proper information. Plz help us 7396219038. pic.twitter.com/nBdmxk8673 — Rasagnya (@Rasagnya22) May 9, 2022

Akhil’s parents Parashuramulu and Vanamma have six children. He is the only son. After graduating B Tech in Warangal, he moved to Germany for a Master’s degree in 2018. “His exams are over and only the project is left. He was to finish it and come home in six months,” said Rasagnya, who works as a technical trainer with the Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge in Warangal.