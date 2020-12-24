Missing Covid-19 positive passenger from UK found in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry

At Delhi aiport on Wednesday. Five Covid-positive flyers from UK went untraceable after landing on Tuesday

A passenger who disappeared from Delhi airport after testing positive for coronavirus upon her return from the United Kingdom on December 21 has been found in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry early Thursday morning. Health officials received the woman and her son at Rajahmundry railway station and shifted her to the district hospital.

“The woman is asymptomatic and doing well at the district hospital. Her son who traveled along with her to Rajahmundry will be tested for the virus today. We received them upon their reaching here and shifted them to the special ward of Rajahmundry district hospital,” Dr. T Ramesh Kishore, East Godavari district coordinator for health services, told indianexpress.com.

On why she traveled to Rajahmundry when she was advised to quarantine, Dr Kishore added: “We received her only early today morning, just past midnight. We are yet to question her as to why she escaped from quarantine.” The duo was traced after information about their train travel was shared with district authorities from Delhi. She had tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi airport and her samples were sent for genome sequencing to identify if she was infected with the new strain of the virus.

Delhi to Rajahmundry is a journey of at least 27 hours by train. “She is in the isolation ward. I am not sure why she left Delhi. We will verify those issues,” Rajahmundry Urban SP Shemushi Bajpai said when contacted over the phone.

The woman was among five Covid-positive flyers from the UK who went untraceable after landing at the Delhi airport on Tuesday. Three of them were traced by Tuesday night and admitted to Lok Nayak hospital in the capital while one managed to reach Ludhiana and was brought back on Wednesday.

According to the new SOPs issued by the Centre on Tuesday, Covid-positive passengers from the UK must be shifted to a separate isolation unit, and their samples must be sent for genome sequencing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd