Minor crashes car into autorickshaw, kills two in Hyderabad

A 14-month-old boy and his grandmother were killed in Hyderabad after a car, allegedly being driven by a minor, rammed into an autorickshaw they were travelling in. The minor, a 16-year-old student, was suspected to be drunk at the time of the accident, police said. He is currently absconding.

On Sunday evening, C Sandhya Kiran, a homemaker living in Kukatpally, took an autorickshaw along with her 14-month-old twin sons and her mother Nagamma, to go to Yapral to visit relatives. On the way, near Bowenpally, a speeding Maruti S Cross SUV crashed at speed into the autorickshaw, and hit two motorcyclists. One of the infant sitting in Nagamma’s lap was thrown out of the autorickshaw and died on the spot due to head injuries. Nagamma died on the way to the hospital while Sandhya Kiran and the other twin were seriously injured and battling for life at Gandhi Hospital. Two motorcyclists who were hit by the SUV before coming to a halt were also admitted to hospital.

The police managed to track down the address of the minor based on the registration number of the vehicle. However, no arrest has been made even after more than 15 hours of the accident.

The minor’s father, S Nooruddin, who owns the car, is also absconding. Bowenpalli Police Station Police Inspector P Chandrashekar said they were still looking for them. “What can we do if the minor escaped from the scene after the accident? We are looking for them and will arrest soon,” Inspector Chandrashekar said.

A case under IPC sections 304-II (culpable homicide), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 326,109, and 180,181,184 MV Act.