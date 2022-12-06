Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates Hyderabad’s first multi-faith crematorium

Hyderabad now has its first funeral complex that serves Hindus, Christians and Muslims alike. Located at Fathullaguda in LB Nagar and developed across 6.5 acres, the complex was inaugurated by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao Tuesday. Funerals held here can also be watched online, officials said.

Mukti Ghat – India’s first multi-faith crematorium at L.B. Nagar will be inaugurated by Minister @KTRTRS today. The 6.5 acre facility has earmarked areas to perform last rites according to Hindu, Muslim and Christian faiths. A provision is also made to watch the last rites online pic.twitter.com/HLc3OBwbVu — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) December 6, 2022

Named Mukti Ghat, the complex has been conceived as a model crematorium by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and has been built at a cost of Rs 16.25 crore. Of the entire area available, 2.5 acres is earmarked for Hindus, 2 acres for Muslims and 2 acres for Christians. The place was earlier a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) yard used for dumping construction and demolition waste.

Mukti Ghat, the final abode! A modern crematorium for all three religions – Hindus, Muslims & Christians, built by @HMDA_Gov will be inaugurated by @TSMAUDOnline Minister @KTRTRS today at Fathullaguda in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/6tGBpeBXpq — Konatham Dileep (@KonathamDileep) December 6, 2022

According to HMDA, the ‘eco-friendly’ Hindu crematorium has two electric furnaces and a solar power plant of 140kW to meet power requirements. It also has a separate area for performing post-death rituals. The Muslim and Christian burial grounds can accommodate nearly 550 bodies each. There are also prayer halls, cold storage areas, office rooms and restroom blocks, apart from hearses and parking spaces.

HMDA’s urban forestry wing has also developed greenery around the campus. A newly installed sewerage treatment plant, with a capacity of 50 kilolitres per day, will ensure water availability for maintenance of the landscape.

LPG-based animal crematorium

The minister also inaugurated the newly built world-class animal crematorium at the GHMC Animal Care Centre in Fathullaguda, which will ensure dignified funerals for pet animals in a scientific manner. The crematorium, built as per Pollution Control Board (PCB) norms, will have zero emissions.

Commending the mayor, GHMC commissioner and team, minister K T Rama Rao tweeted that “There are some efforts that show the Humane face of Governance. This initiative of Pet Animal Crematorium is one such ”

There are some efforts that show the Humane face of Governance This initiative of Pet Animal Crematorium is one such 👍 My compliments to @CommissionrGHMC @GadwalvijayaTRS and team 👏 https://t.co/5fHoxb4ouU — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 6, 2022

According to a press release by the GHMC, the crematorium has been built at an approximate cost of Rs 1 crore, which includes the construction of a civil structure by the civic body, and the purchase of machinery, installation, etc, by People for Animals (PFA), an organisation recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India, at its own cost.

The small animal crematorium will have LPG gas-based incineration, it said. The crematorium can accommodate approximately four dogs in every cycle, and the entire cremation process takes about two hours. As per a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the GHMC and PFA, the latter will charge pet owners for the cremation.