At least 30 injured as truck carrying migrants skids off highway in Telangana

Several migrant workers returning to their homes in Uttar Pradesh were injured in a road accident in Nirmal district of Telangana Friday morning.

Crammed inside a lorry, as many as 70 of them had started their journey late Friday night from Medchal in Hyderabad. While nineteen of them are undergoing treatment for minor injuries at Nirmal area hospital, two others who sustained serious injuries were shifted to Hyderabad.

At around 4.30 am, the driver of the lorry lost control of the vehicle and smashed the railings on NH-44 near Bhagyanagar village, leaving over 30 of the workers injured. According to Nirmal police, the driver had dozed off while driving. The vehicle rolled down the highway and turned turtle.

The police said that the workers hailed from Gorakhpur district in UP and were working in and around Medchal on the outskirts of Hyderabad. They were out of work since the lockdown was imposed and had hired the truck to go home.

Nirmal district superintendent of police C. Shashidhar Raju said one person who sustained a head injury and another whose hand came under the vehicle were shifted to Hyderabad and their conditions are out of danger.

Endowments minister A Indrakaran Reddy visited the victims and assured them all assistance from the state government.

