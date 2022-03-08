Microsoft’s largest data centre in India to come up in Hyderabad

Software giant Microsoft announced that its largest data centre in India would be established in Hyderabad in collaboration with the Telangana government. Over the next 15 years, the multinational company will invest Rs 15,000 crore into the new data centre region in Hyderabad, spread across three sites – Chandanvelly, Ellikatta, and Kottur.

Announcing the same on Twitter, Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that “one of the largest foreign direct investments that Telangana has ever seen will indirectly support local business growth and facilitate job creation across IT operations, facilities management, data and network security, network engineering and much more.”

An official statement said that the new data centre in Hyderabad will deliver advanced data security and cloud solutions that will help enterprises, startups, developers, education, and government institutions.

Happy to announce that Hyderabad will be the destination for @Microsoft largest Data Center investment in India with an investment of over ₹15,000 crores#HappeningHyderabad#TriumphantTelangana An iconic moment in the development story of Telangana! pic.twitter.com/6XC8t386zY — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 7, 2022

The Hyderabad data centre region is another addition to the existing network of three regions in India across Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai, which have been operational for more than five years.

“A Microsoft data centre region provides a competitive advantage to our digital economy and is a long-term investment in our country’s potential. The cloud is transforming every industry and sector. The investment in skilling will empower India’s workforce today and into the future,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, who was present during the announcement.

Anant Maheshwari, president of Microsoft India, said that Cloud services are poised to play a critical role in reimagining the future of business and governance and enabling overall inclusion in the country. “The new data centre will augment Microsoft’s cloud capabilities and capacity to support those working across the country. It will also support new entrepreneurial opportunities while meeting critical security and compliance needs. The new data centre region is a testament to our mission to empower the people and organizations of India to achieve more,” he said while appreciating the Telangana government’s support.

Jean-Philippe Courtois, Microsoft’s executive vice-president and Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary for ITE&C, the government of Telangana, were present.

“The Hyderabad data centre region is also expected to support local business growth and create new jobs across IT operations, facilities management, data or network security, network engineering, process management, and project management. Through the datacenter region Microsoft will enable opportunities for local businesses to innovate with Microsoft Cloud services in the city of Hyderabad and across the state of Telangana,” the statement added.