MHA suspends Andhra trainee IPS officer after wife lodges complaint

The MHA said, “It has been decided to suspend the offer of appointment dated December 2, 2019, till the further order.” The MHA said, “It has been decided to suspend the offer of appointment dated December 2, 2019, till the further order.”

Owing to an ongoing investigation pending against IPS trainee KV Maheswara Reddy, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has suspended the order of appointment issued to him.

The ministry, in the order, said that it has received a communication from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), National Commission for Scheduled Castes as well as from the SVP National Police Academy in Hyderabad stating that wife of KV Maheswara Reddy lodged a FIR on October 27, charging the officer under section 498A, 323, 506 IPC and 3(i), 3(r), 3(s), 3(2)(v)(a) of SC/ST POA Act at Jawahar Nagar police station, Hyderabad.

“The Competent Authority has considered the issue and in view of the fact that the case is pending for investigation or trial, it has been decided to suspend the offer of appointment dated December 2, 2019, till the further order. However, after getting cleared from such criminal proceedings, your offer of appointment will be reviewed by the Ministry and thereafter you will be able to join the Basic Training Course at SVP NPA, Hyderabad without loss of seniority,” read the order.

Earlier in September, Bhavana (28), a railway employee, had filed a complaint against her husband Reddy for allegedly cheating her and threatening to kill her. Taking to social media later, she had accused the Police of inaction and also posted their marriage certificate, dated February 2018. Jawahar Nagar police had registered a case in October and taken up the investigation.

According to Bhavana, they were in a relationship since 2009. She had alleged that Reddy refused to accept her after clearing UPSC examination, as she belonged to a lower caste. She also alleged that Reddy had found another match and was to receive a huge dowry. It was also alleged by her that Reddy’s two friends had threatened her with dire consequences if she did not let him go.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd