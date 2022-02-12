MHA panel for resolving Andhra-Telangana issues to hold first meeting next week

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called for a meeting on February 17 of the committee set up to discuss the pending post-bifurcation issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Discussions on ‘special category status’ was initially listed among the nine issues on the agenda but was later removed. This is the first meeting of the MHA committee, which was set up on January 17.

The MHA wrote a letter to the chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, informing them about the virtual meeting of the committee, which was constituted by the Centre under the chairmanship of the joint secretary of the MHA to carry out preparatory work and recommend practical ways to resolve issues arising out of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. Special chief secretary of Telangana K Ramakrishna Rao and principal secretary (finance) of Andhra Pradesh S S Rawat, who are both members of the MHA committee, have also been asked to join the meeting.

According to the letter, the agenda for the meeting is to discuss: 1. division of Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation; 2. settlement of power utilities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; 3. removal of anomaly in taxation matters; 4. division of cash balance and bank deposits; 5. cash credit by Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation and Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation; 6. resource gap; 7. development grant for seven backward districts of Andhra Pradesh, covering Rayalaseema and North Coastal region; 8. special category status (which was later removed); and 9. tax incentives.

The meeting has been called at a time when MPs from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the ruling party in Telangana, have been protesting in New Delhi regarding remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha earlier this week that the bifurcation Bill was passed by the then UPA government at the Centre without proper debate. Modi added that Andhra Pradesh was hastily bifurcated for political reasons. On Thursday, TRS MPs submitted a privilege motion against the Prime Minister.