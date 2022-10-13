Metro connectivity to Old City of Hyderabad: AIMIM urges HMRL to expedite works

All India Majlis-e-ittehadul Muslimeen leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi urged the Telangana government to extend Hyderabad Metro to the Old City of Hyderabad.

The metro rail works from MGBS-Imlibun to Falaknuma, a 5.5 km stretch on the green line originally planned from Jubilee Bus Station in Secunderabad to Falaknuma, has not begun for various reasons. Property acquisition on the congested streets of the old city and proposals for alternate routes have been major hurdles. The presence of religious and heritage structures on this stretch has been another often-cited reason.

Owaisi called on Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) managing director NVS Reddy at his office and handed over a representation for early completion of the works. He said the AIMIM had made repeated requests to the state government in this regard.

He pointed out the state government has allocated to the HMRL Rs 500 crore to take up works on the long-pending 5.5 km stretch connecting MGBS-Imlibun to Falaknuma on Corridor-II in the financial year 2022-23.

“I had requested the state government to fix the timeline for taking up and completing the metro rail works on the old city stretch. I have been pleading with the government to expeditiously complete the works but no progress is seen till now. It is strange but true that there is undue delay in extending HMR connectivity to Old City, after budgetary allocation is made in the financial year 2022-23,” Owaisi said, requesting Reddy to issue instructions to officials to take up the works as soon as possible.

Owaisi called on Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) managing director NVS Reddy at his office and handed over a representation for early completion of the works. (Express Photo) Owaisi called on Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) managing director NVS Reddy at his office and handed over a representation for early completion of the works. (Express Photo)

The HMRL presently covers about 69 km connecting three corridors- Miyapur to LB Nagar, Nagole to Raidurgam and Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to MGBS.

In the 2022-23 budget, the HMRL was allocated Rs 2377.35 crore for various developmental works to be taken up during the year. This included Rs 500 crore for the extension of metro connectivity to the Old City and Rs 377 crore for connectivity to the international airport at Shamshabad.