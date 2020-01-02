Met department predicts warmer winters in Telangana

The Met department has predicted warmer days. For example, Nizamabad district on January 1 recorded a minimum temperature of 20.9 degree Celcius, which was 7.2 degree Celcius above normal. The Met department has predicted warmer days. For example, Nizamabad district on January 1 recorded a minimum temperature of 20.9 degree Celcius, which was 7.2 degree Celcius above normal.

Weather in Telangana has been acting unusual this winter season. Even as north India reels under a spell of cold wave, Telangana is not only experiencing a warmer winter but intermittent rains as well.

The mercury levels have been hovering around 2-6 degree above normal across the state. As warm weather prevails, the sporadic showers are only expected to make things worse. The Met department has predicted warmer days. For example, Nizamabad district on January 1 recorded a minimum temperature of 20.9 degree Celcius, which was 7.2 degree Celcius above normal.

The month of December usually records an average of 2 to 4 days of cold wave conditions but December 2019 saw only a single day of cold wave condition and, that too, only in Adilabad district. The lowest minimum temperature recorded in the state in December 2019 was 6.5 degree Celcius in Adilabad. On the same day, the state capital recorded its lowest minimum temperature at 14.5 degree Celcius.

In the last 10 years, the lowest temperature recorded in Adilabad was 3.5 degree Celcius in 2017. For Hyderabad, the lowest in the last 10 years was 8.9 degree Celcius in 2010. Confirming that the state has been witnessing a warmer winter, Dr. K Nagaratna, head of IMD Centre in Hyderabad, told indianexpress.com that the state is currently in a wind discontinuity zone.

“Winds from easterly and south-easterly regions continue to prevail and have not made way for the winds from northerly and north-easterly regions yet. The prevailing winds from the sea are warmer. Meanwhile, the western disturbance in northern India is slightly lower southwards. We are witnessing rains as the winds from the sea are

penetrating the western disturbance,” said Dr. Nagaratna. Winters in Telangana are usually dry but according to her, intermittent showers during winters are nothing unusual.

Due to rains, the region will witness warm weather for a couple of days. “We expect the winters to stabilize by January 5. Temperatures will start dropping with moving away from the upward system,” she added.

The maximum temperature recorded in Hyderabad on January 1, 2020, was 28.4 degree Celcius whereas the minimum was 18.8 degree Celcius. Cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers is the forecast for Hyderabad for January 3.

