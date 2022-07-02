At meeting with Yashwant Sinha, KCR attacks PM Modi, says he is killing democracy

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP even as he lent support to Yashwant Sinha, the opposition’s presidential candidate, at the latter’s meet-and-greet programme with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders.

Urging TRS MPs and MLAs to ensure that a deserving candidate wins, KCR said, “Weigh the two candidates and vote after thinking. It will bring a qualitative change.”

He also accused the Centre of killing democracy in the country, and using constitutional bodies to harass those who disagree. “What the Modi administration is doing is successfully killing democracy every day, throttling the federal system of India…toppling governments which do not toe their line. One Union minister said that like Maharashtra, they will pull down the Telangana government…we are ready. If our government falls, we will be free to bring down the BJP government at the Centre. For 60 years, Telangana society has fought for a separate state and we are prepared for another struggle,” he said.

The chief minister also hit out at the Prime Minister, accusing him of lowering the image of the country before the world. Saying that the actions of the Modi government and BJP functionaries have destroyed India’s image in the international community, KCR asked the PM to reply to the allegation that it was due to his pressure on the Sri Lankan government that a power project contract was given to an Indian industrialist. If the Prime Minister did not reply, the allegations were true, KCR said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the 15th PM of India and in the terms of the previous 14 PMs, never has India’s image been affected,” he said.

The chief minister alleged that as per the Centre’s coal policy, coal was being imported at a steep price of Rs 30,000 while Indian coal was cheaper. “States are being forced to purchase the imported coal because it is being imported by the PM’s industrialist friend. That is why I am saying he is not a PM but has become a salesperson,” KCR said, adding that PM Modi’s policies and promises were fooling 1.5 billion people of the country. “Have you fulfilled even one promise that you have made to the people? Even if you search with a torchlight, you will not find one,” KCR said.

LIVE: My interaction with MPs and MLAs of TRS https://t.co/7KBR8tI4v7 — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 2, 2022

Criticising the Centre’s attitude towards farmers, KCR said that the Modi government had to face humiliation in front of agitating farmers and had to repeal the farm laws. “The PM and BJP leaders have vilified the farmers, even calling them Khalistanis and terrorists. Eventually, you had to bow down to the farmers. Seven hundred farmers died during the agitation but you did not express any sadness or mercy for them,” he said.

KCR also accused the Prime Minister of failing the country during the Covid pandemic. “It was the biggest calamity since Independence and the PM failed to handle it. Lakhs of people died unnecessarily. Lakhs and crores of people had to walk on the roads. The Centre declined to give trains for free. Modi swears by river Ganga but instead of people immersing the ashes, bodies of Covid victims were pushed into rivers,” he said.

The Telangana chief minister said that the country had fared badly on all indexes due to the Prime Minister’s failed policies.

“The nation is watching and demanding answers. Modi may be under the false impression that he will be a permanent PM. Political change will happen,” KCR said, asking the Prime Minister to reply to all the allegations in his speech at Parade Ground on Sunday evening.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s visit to Houston and his support to former US President Donald Trump, KCR asked if Modi knew the difference between US presidential elections and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, addressing the TRS representatives, Yashwant Sinha said that the presidential election was being held at an extraordinary time. “We all know what is happening in the country. Intellectuals are saying that the nation is collapsing, and that it is why this election is so important. I am fortunate to have the support of TRS,” he said.

Earlier, the chief minister and his Cabinet colleagues went to Begumpet airport to receive Sinha. The TRS had declared its support to Sinha’s candidature on June 27.