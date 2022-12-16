‘Rakshak’ by Secunderabad military college graduates offers ‘MASS’ solution for soldiers on hostile terrain

While tracking and tracing a soldier patrolling along hostile terrains or moving on a special mission can be challenging, the engineering graduates of the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) in Secunderabad have developed a Military Assistance and Surveillance System (MASS) that offer this and more.

Besides figuring out location details, the ‘Rakshak’ system monitors and analyses a user’s health vitals like heart rate and oxygen level in blood, details of his environment including temperature and humidity, apart from receiving message alerts, live visuals from a camera fixed to the helmet and even the presence of harmful gases like carbon monoxide (CO) and ammonia (NH3) in the user’s immediate surrounding on a real-time basis.

Developed by Army officers Lt Arpit, Lt Vishal D Patil, and Lt Shubham Kumar, ‘Rakshak’ comprises wearable gadgets with sensors that collect information from a soldier on the field. It uses radio frequency to transmit data up to a distance of 2 kilometres if not in the line of sight and up to 5 km if a clear line of sight is available. This system was awarded the best project during the institute’s 102nd convocation on Thursday. The three officers were among the 36 officers who were conferred engineering degrees after completion of Degree Engineering Course DE-103 and Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-38) by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

“We have developed this Rakshak dashboard to which we can connect as many users as we want and know their details on a real-time basis. The application focuses on the health and environment of a soldier for real-time battlefield analysis. All the data is encrypted and transmitted securely through radio frequency using 868 MHz Long Range (LoRa) module,” says Lt Arpit Singh. “For security reasons, we cannot use cloud services. But we need the internet for transmitting the live visual feed,” Lt Vishal Patil adds.

However, there is a further scope and need for improvement, according to Lt Subham Kumar. He said the gadgets can be made rigid and compact, while the range of the transmission and encryption system can be improved. “As of now, we do not have such a system to monitor soldiers going out on patrolling duties. In case of an emergency, he can use the radio to relay a message. In this system, we can monitor his location, body temperature and SPO2 level (oxygen level in blood), level of harmful gases in his surroundings, etc in the dashboard and alert the soldier even before an emergency,” says Lt Kumar, adding that an alert for the soldier would be auto-generated and transmitted if any of the parameters surpass the permitted values.

One of the major advantages, they say, is the cost incurred in manufacturing. “A good smartwatch may cost you Rs 15,000 whereas our system with many more features costs less than Rs 10,000. Also, we can keep on adding more features,” notes Lt Arpit.

For now, it is only one-way transmission of data but an advanced version can have a two-way link. Audio communication is another feature the engineers are working on. The gadgets and sensors are designed to work in a temperature range of minus 10 degrees to 60 degrees Celsius. “The range of transmission can be increased up to 10 or 15 km using repeaters, which is a feasible option,” adds Lt Kumar.