Top Maoist leader Suresh, involved in 2018 Araku MLA killings, surrenders in Andhra Pradesh

Maoist leader Chelluri Narayana Rao, accused in the 2018 Araku ambush of TDP leaders, surrendered Monday after 36 years in the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee.

Senior Maoist leader and Central Committee Member Chelluri Narayana Rao alias Suresh, who participated in the operation in which TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Someswara Rao were shot dead in Araku on September 23, 2018, surrendered before Andhra Pradesh police on Monday.

Rao, a Central Committee Member (CCM) and Secretary of the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC), worked in the CPI (Maoist) for about 36 years. He hails from Pedavanka village in Vajrapukotturu of Srikakulam district. Around November 1990, he was attracted to revolutionary ideology and joined the People’s War Group.

In 2003, he was promoted as a sub-zonal committee member and transferred to the State Military Commission (SMC) as a member. A year later, he was made a Central Committee Member.