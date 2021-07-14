Maoist involved in four major attacks surrenders before Telangana police

Telangana police Wednesday announced the surrender of Ravula Ranjith alias Srikanth (23), who worked as a Platoon Party Committee (PPC) Member in the outlawed CPI Maoist party. Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy handed him a Demand Draft for Rs 4 lakh towards his rehabilitation and Rs 5,000 for immediate expenses.

The DGP told the media that Ranjith was part of four major attacks on security forces and a failed ambush among others between 2018 and 2021. According to him, Ranjith was part of the attack on forces in Kistaram (Chhattisgarh) in 2018 where 9 CRPF jawans were killed. In the Minapa attack of March 2020, 23 security personnel and three Maoists were killed in a major ambush of forces by the insurgents. Following the attack, the cadre had then taken away 12 AK-47 and 2 Insas rifles from the forces.

Similarly, in the April 2021 attack on forces in Jhiram, as many as 26 security personnel and six Maoists were killed. The Maoists snatched away 14 firearms from the forces. Ranjith, according to police, was also part of another attack in Erram in 2020 where a Maoist died and no casualties were reported among security forces. Another ambush that Ranjith was part of was averted in Thimmpuram after security forces avoided the area.

Ranjith’s father Ravula Srinivas alias Ramanna, a Central Committee Member and Secretary of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) died of illness last year, and he was living with his mother Madivi Savithri, who worked as Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) of Kistaram Area Committee. According to police, Ranjith suffered severe humiliation after the demise of his father.

Born in Dandakaranya forest to the Maoist couple and brought up in South Bastar division of Chhattisgarh state, Ranjith, according to Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy, decided to quit the rebellion against the state after realizing there was no acceptance for the armed movement in the present-day context.

The DGP said Ranjith studied up to class VI in the Janatana Sarkar School, established by Maoists, in Puttapadu, Chhattisgarh. His father then moved him to a school in Nizamabad under a false identity. After completion of class 10, Ranjith returned to the forests and joined underground armed formations in April 2015, police said. After educating the tribals and propagating Maoist ideology for two years, he joined the 2nd Platoon of 1st Company as Party Member in 2017. He was elevated as PPC Member in 2019.

The DGP appealed to the Maoists to join the mainstream and take part in the advancement of the nation through constructive participation and benefit from the rehabilitation process of Telangana State that includes immediate relief with the suitable amount and other support measures.