As Rahul protests in Delhi, criticism from Telangana: KTR calls him coward and bully

Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s working president KT Rama Rao has lashed out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in connection with the arrest of BRS leader Manne Krishank.

Telangana police have arrested Krishank in connection with his posts and press conference against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Krishank had accused Reddy of amassing disproportionate wealth after he became CM of the Congress-led government in 2023.

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“Mr Rahul Gandhi wants to be Prime Minister, but acts like a coward, a bully and an undemocratic human. He preaches the Constitution, yet runs anarchy in Telangana through his puppet Revanth Reddy and encourages defections. He shouts ‘vote chori’ on the streets, but made Telangana’s biggest vote-chor, the original vote-for-note peddler, the Chief Minister. He can make baseless allegations against anyone. But when BRS leader Krishank Manne questioned the Anumula family’s corruption with proof, he gets arrested,” Rao claimed on X. “Rein in your puppet, Rahul. Stop making a mockery of the Indian Constitution.”

KTR’s attack on Rahul Gandhi and Reddy comes after the latter visited KTR’s Assembly constituency, Sircilla, on October 1 and accused TRS national president and KTR’s father, K Chandrashekar Rao or KCR, of amassing disproportionate wealth during the BRS regime between 2014 and 2023.

In Sircilla, Reddy said that the KCR family looted Telangana at the expense of its people. Soon after this, a series of BRS leaders issued statements against Reddy and his family, accusing them of amassing ill-gotten wealth.

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BRS leader Krishank on October 3 claimed that the CM’s daughter, Naimisha Reddy, is linked to pharmaceutical companies, which is why Reddy is pushing for a pharma city at the expense of the people. He also said an Enforcement Directorate probe should be ordered into the alleged business interests, assets, investments and financial transactions of the CM and his family members.