Man weighing 217 kg undergoes surgery at Hyderabad govt hospital, loses 47 kg in two months

A 23-year-old “super obese” man underwent laparoscopic bariatric surgery at the state-run Osmania General Hospital—a first for the hospital in Hyderabad—and has succeeded in reducing his weight from 227 kg to 180 kg in the span of two months. Doctors believe he could shed 80-odd kilograms more in six months.

Dr B Nagender, superintendent of the hospital, said Wednesday that the mini-gastric bypass surgery (with sleeve gastrectomy) was performed for the first time in the hospital’s hundred-year history and ruled out the possibility of a relapse.

The patient, Thakur Manindra Singh, a resident of Gudimalkapur in the city, told indianexpress.com that he was finding it extremely difficult to walk or perform his daily chores before the surgery. While it did not bother him much initially, the extra weight on his legs and torso slowly started to draw a lot of attention. Over the past few months, he had started gaining weight more rapidly.

A decade ago, he used to play cricket and kabaddi. “For about two years, I tried everything to reduce weight. I did yoga, controlled my diet, ran and did vigorous exercise. Nothing worked. I was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension, breathing difficulties and sleeplessness,” said Manindra, who discontinued his degree course and joined his father’s business.

Shivram Singh, his father, said that no one in the family was “super obese” like his son. Doctors at the hospital’s endocrinology department ruled out possible medical causes for obesity and diagnosed Manindra’s condition as genetic. “I was confident about the success of the surgery even though it was being done for the first time at the OGH. The surgery would have cost at least Rs 8-10 lakh in a corporate hospital. We certainly could not have afforded that,” said the father.

Manindra has gone back to a regular protein-rich diet complemented with calcium, iron and multivitamin supplements. Doctors have also advised him to do muscle exercises. “In another year, we hope he will weigh less than 100 kg. He is just 23,” added the father.

Dr Ch Madhusudan, head of the department of surgical gastroenterology, said that Manindra’s health was being monitored closely and that he had the potential to lose 70-80 kg more in the coming months.

According to him, Manindra’s quality of life had deteriorated to the extent that it was life-threatening and a specialised intervention was crucial. “It is not liposuction. We have attacked the root cause here. Along with a reduction in the stomach capacity by 75 per cent, the absorptive capacity of intestines is also reduced to avoid a relapse of weight gain,” said Dr Madhusudhan.

Dr Nagender said that Manindra was able to walk within four hours of the surgery. Given his size and weight, trial runs with Manindra on the table were conducted for three days. Administering anaesthesia was also a challenge, he said.

Doctors said obesity patients were earlier treated with a simple stomach capacity reduction surgery and that it was for the first time gastric bypass surgery was taken up at the hospital.