Man stuck between rocks for three days safely rescued in Telangana 

A 36-year-old man precariously stuck between rocks in a forest area in Kamareddy district after a slip spent three harrowing days between the boulders, all the while surviving on liquid diet, before a 24 hour operation that included controlled blast by authorities led to his rescue.

C Raju of Reddypet village got stuck in a narrow space between rocks and the coordinated rescue effort involving different government departments ensured he was pulled out on Thursday.

Raju slipped into the gap between the rocks and got trapped, without being able to move his body on Tuesday while trying to take out his cell phone which had fallen inside the rocks. He was walking on a hillock in that area along with a friend when the incident happened.

Soon his family members tried to rescue him and when they could not, they alerted the police.

Police along with officials from other departments launched a rescue operation on Wednesday at around 4 PM after receiving information.

Controlled blast was done on Thursday to break the rocks as part of efforts to rescue the man, a police official, who supervised the rescue operation said.

Initially, the rescue effort started with the help of earth-moving equipment to shatter the boulders besides men trying to break the rocks manually.

Controlled blast was conducted by ensuring that broken rocks did not fall on him, the official said. Authorities maintained oxygen supply to Raju and provided him with fruit juice.

Ashok, a relative of Raju, played a key role in the rescue operation by providing liquid food to him at regular intervals by reaching near him inside the rocks and also speaking to him to give courage.

Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police B Srinivas Reddy said the boulders where Raju was stuck had to be removed and about 10 boulders were cleared one after another.

In the final stage, two more boulders where he was stuck had to be removed. Finally, Raju was rescued safely after a boulder on which he was lying was brought down, he said.

“We are happy. It was a very difficult operation. We are happy that Raju could be pulled out without being hurt,” the SP said.

Along with police personnel, forest, revenue, medical, fire service, and also local public coordinated in the rescue operation, another official informed.

Raju was rushed to a hospital after being rescued at around 2 PM on Thursday. “I got inside to take out the cell phone and tried to come out but I could not,” Raju told TV channels from the hospital bed.

He said he was not afraid despite being stuck between the boulders for three days.

Doctors treating Raju said he is stable and will be kept in observation for the next two days.

Feeling relieved after her husband was rescued following a protracted operation, Raju’s wife thanked all those involved in the rescue efforts.

Though she was anxious, she said she was hopeful of Raju coming out alive, as he was able to speak.