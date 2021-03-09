Man opens three rounds of fire at wife and children, arrested

One of them took close to 15 lakhs from him to find pots of gold, another took Rs 5 lakhs to find silver pots and even returned silver worth Rs 2.5 lakhs.

A 52-year-old man opened three rounds of fire on his wife and children in Hyderabad Monday. No one was injured, said police.

The incident took place during a heated argument between Syed Habeeb Hashmi and his wife at their house in Bilal Nagar, when Hashmi used his licenced revolver against own family members.

Kalapathar police registered a case of attempt to murder against Hashmi and invoked sections under Indian Arms Act 1959, as well.

According to Inspector K Sudarshan, police received a complaint from Syed Omer Hashmi, the son of the accused. The complainant told police that the incident unfolded as his father picked up an argument seeking property documents of their house on Monday. The accused took out his gun and pointed at the mother. The bullet he fired hit the roof as the older son, the complainant, caught hold of the father. As the mother and the children fled the house, the accused opened two more rounds at them with an intent to kill, said police.

Hashmi is a builder and wanted to sell the house the family presently resided in. Following the complaint, the police apprehended him and seized the NP Bore .22 Revolver and 5 live rounds as well as 3 empty shells. The seized revolver will be sent to forensic laboratory, he added.