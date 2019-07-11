Hyderabad: Man drowns in lake during a TikTok video shoot

Tragedy struck two men who were taking bath in a lake and recording a video of it on mobile app TikTok on the city outskirts as one of them allegedly drowned, police said Thursday.

24-year old Narasimhalu drowned after he moved deep into the lake, even as his cousin was recording a video of their bathing, on Tuesday evening, they said.

The victim did not know swimming, a police official said adding on seeing him struggling, his cousin rushed out of the lake and informed locals, who retrieved the body.