Toggle Menu
Hyderabad: Man drowns in lake during a TikTok video shoothttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/hyderabad/man-drowns-in-lake-during-a-tiktok-video-shoot-5825577/

Hyderabad: Man drowns in lake during a TikTok video shoot

The video shot before the incident went viral on Thursday, showing the victim and his cousin splashing water and dancing.

TikTok, TikTik App, TikTok News, TikTok App News, TikTok Video, Drowned, Indian Express, Latest News
A man drowns while shooting a TikTok video

Tragedy struck two men who were taking bath in a lake and recording a video of it on mobile app TikTok on the city outskirts as one of them allegedly drowned, police said Thursday.

24-year old Narasimhalu drowned after he moved deep into the lake, even as his cousin was recording a video of their bathing, on Tuesday evening, they said.

The victim did not know swimming, a police official said adding on seeing him struggling, his cousin rushed out of the lake and informed locals, who retrieved the body.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi to go solo in Maharashtra assembly polls
2 Maharashtra: Encounter between police and Naxals in Gadchiroli, no casuality reported
3 Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to Sukhbir, Majithia in case filed by Justice Ranjit Singh