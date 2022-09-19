scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Man dies after being receiving fatal injection by hitch-hiking stranger

The 46-year-old motorcyclist sought help from some nearby people on the road, complaining of giddiness, the police said.

Canada shootingThe suspect escaped from the scene after allegedly administering the injection, the police said. (File)

A person in Khammam district of Telangana died on Monday after an unidentified man allegedly sought a lift on the former’s motorcycle and quickly jabbed a fatal injection, police said.

The suspect escaped from the scene after allegedly administering the injection, the police said. The 46-year-old motorcyclist sought help from some nearby people on the road, complaining of giddiness, they added.

The victim soon fainted and was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

More from Hyderabad

The cause of death would be known after a postmortem, the police said, adding that efforts were on to nab the suspect.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...Premium
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 10:22:33 pm
Next Story

Former SP MLA held for ‘threatening to blow up Parliament’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement