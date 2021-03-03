Man attacks techie in Hyderabad for rejecting marriage proposal

The woman's mother, who rushed to the techie's rescue, suffered minor injuries

A female software engineer was injured when a man allegedly attacked her using a knife, at her residence in Hyderabad, for turning down his marriage proposal, police said.

She has been admitted to a hospital with multiple cut injuries and was out of danger, they added.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening. The woman’s mother, who rushed to the techie’s rescue, suffered minor injuries.

The assailant, who works in a prominent beauty and hairstyling salon, was known to the woman for about two years. The woman’s refusal to marry him appeared to be the primary reason for the attack, police said, adding that further investigation was on to ascertain the exact cause.