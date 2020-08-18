Man arrested for spreading rumours over Telangana CM KCR’s health

The accused had allegedly in a June 7 post on Facebook claimed that KCR was infected by the novel coronavirus and that it was confirmed by Gandhi hospital doctors.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly spreading false information about the health of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on a social media platform. The man, who while living in Saudi Arabia allegedly posted rumours about KCR’s health, was detained at Mumbai international airport upon his return.

The accused, identified as Panyala Raju, had allegedly in a June 7 post on Facebook claimed that KCR was infected by the novel coronavirus and that it was confirmed by Gandhi hospital doctors. He had also allegedly posted a fabricated photograph of the CM surrounded by doctors, claiming his death, according to a note from the Cyber Crime police.

Taking suo-moto cognizance of the fake content, a case was registered on June 8 in this regard, evoking sections 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant), 469 (forgery), 505(1)(b) (intent to cause fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code and section 54 (false warning) of Disaster Management Act 2005. According to police, the post was intended to disturb public peace and tranquility. The post is currently unavailable.

The Cyber Crime police of Hyderabad had initiated a look-out circular (LOC) against him and he was detained on August 14 by the immigration authorities at Mumbai international airport. A team from Hyderabad police brought him back to the city on August 16. He was arrested, and remanded to judicial custody.

