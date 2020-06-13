Man arrested for ‘derogatory’ Facebook post against Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (File) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (File)

A 24-year-old man, who works as supervisor at an automobile showroom in Hyderabad, has been arrested for making “highly derogatory/objectionable” comments against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao among other political leaders, on social media, Rachakonda police said on Saturday.

Following a complaint from a constable of Cyber Crime police station, Chinnam Balachander, a resident of Uppal in Hyderabad and a native of Yadadri-Bhongir district, was arrested on Friday under sections 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of IT Act.

According to the police, the man uploaded objectionable images and comments against the chief minister on a Facebook page, named “Spirit of Telangana”. The images were that of Rao and some TRS leaders and carried “abusive and most derogatory comments”.

“Police seized a Samsung smart phone from the accused and it is based on the technical evidence that the cyber offender was arrested,” a press note by Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat read.

“The people and netizens are cautioned not to resort to such practices of spreading viral, derogatory, objectionable videos/postings and thus, defaming the government or individuals who are part of the Government. If in case they resort to such activities on social media, they will have to face severe consequences as per the law,” he added.

When contacted, a senior police officer said that this has become a regular affair and the arrest is a warning to all those who indulge in defaming the government.

The cop also said that they later urged Facebook to remove the post. “It (the post) was most objectionable and abusive in nature. One should not do some cut-copy-paste work using photos and use abusive comments against the chief minister. One should at least respect the post,” the officer reasoned.

“Nowadays this has become a trend on social media,” he added.

