Man arrested for alleged rape of minor in Hyderabad

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Hyderabad the previous night. The accused lured the victim into a deserted building in the neighbourhood when the parents were away at night, sexually assaulted her, and fled the spot, the police said.

At the time of the incident on Wednesday night, the survivor’s parents were at the local police station over a domestic violence case. The police had called both of them for counseling and their daughter was sleeping at home.

When they returned home, they could not find their daughter. The daughter, according to the police, had woken up and upon not finding her parents strayed outside. The accused, a band worker who lived in the same locality, lured the girl who was searching for her parents. He allegedly took her to an open place nearby and sexually assaulted her. Later the parents traced her and lodged a police complaint.

The police formed special teams to nab the accused and based on descriptive features of the accused, CCTV footage, and other technical evidence, the accused was arrested within hours, the police said. The accused is being produced before the court for judicial custody.

A case has been registered under section 363 (kidnap), 376 AB (rape on a woman under twelve years of age) of IPC, and releveant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act

The incident was reported on a day a rape suspect was found dead in railway tracks. He had managed to evade a massive hunt for five days after allegedly committing rape and murder of a minor in Hyderbad. Amid cries for his encounter by the opposition, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy had responded with an encounter threat.