Thursday, October 22, 2020
Telangana: Kidnapped 9-year-old boy found dead in Mahabubabad

Police said the kidnappers had demanded Rs 45 lakh to release the boy. They added that the accused had used the internet to make 14 calls to the parents of the deceased.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad | October 22, 2020 10:35:50 am
Mahabubabad boy kidnapped, Mahabubabad child kidnapped, Mahabubabad kidnapped child dead, Mahabubabad journalist son kidnapped dead, Mahabubabad newsPolice said that the boy was killed a few hours after he was kidnapped from outside his house on Sunday evening.

A nine-year-old boy, who was kidnapped three days ago, was found dead in Mahabubabad on Thursday. Four persons, including a relative of the child, have been arrested.

The boy’s father Ranjit Reddy, a journalist, had borrowed money to hand over the ransom to the kidnappers. He even waited at the required location but the accused did not turn up.

