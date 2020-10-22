Telangana: Kidnapped 9-year-old boy found dead in Mahabubabad

Police said that the boy was killed a few hours after he was kidnapped from outside his house on Sunday evening.

A nine-year-old boy, who was kidnapped three days ago, was found dead in Mahabubabad on Thursday. Four persons, including a relative of the child, have been arrested.

Police said the kidnappers had demanded Rs 45 lakh to release the boy. They added that the accused had used the internet to make 14 calls to the parents of the deceased.

The boy’s father Ranjit Reddy, a journalist, had borrowed money to hand over the ransom to the kidnappers. He even waited at the required location but the accused did not turn up.

Police said that the boy was killed a few hours after he was kidnapped from outside his house on Sunday evening.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd