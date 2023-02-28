scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Maha: FIR against Telangana MLA Raja Singh for ‘provocative’ speech in Latur

Singh has been accused of delivering an inflammatory address to create communal tension, at an event on February 19 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the official said.

Telangana MLA Raja Singh (file)
Listen to this article
Maha: FIR against Telangana MLA Raja Singh for ‘provocative’ speech in Latur
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Police have registered a case against suspended BJP leader and Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for alleged hate speech in Maharashtra’s Latur city, an official said on Tuesday.

Singh has been accused of delivering an inflammatory address to create communal tension, at an event on February 19 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the official said.

Various organisations had urged the Latur superintendent of police to take action against Singh, warning of a protest if their demand was not met, said the official.

He said the Shivaji Nagar police station in the city on Monday booked Singh under Indian Penal Code sections, including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language).

Also Read
Senior doctor, whose son is married to MP Asaduddin Owaisi's daughter, fo...
Woman doctor who attempted suicide dies in Hyderabad; father demands judi...
death
Woman engineering student dies by suicide in Telangana
Hyderabad suicide bid, Hyderabad suicide news, Hyderabad suicide suspect, Hyderabad medical student suicide, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
Proud of her... very few in our community have reached this far: father o...

In August 2022, Singh was arrested in Telangana for his alleged remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed, prompting the BJP to suspend him from the party.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 19:14 IST
Next Story

Ludhiana double murder: Man who killed his employer, co-worker held from Haridwar

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close