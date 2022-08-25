scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Lower fuel prices as global crude oil rate declines, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao asks Centre

Attacking the Centre, K T Rama Rao said the unreasonable increase in fuel rates has increased prices of essential commodities and led to the highest inflation in the history of the country

“The prices of crude oil in the world market have fallen drastically, the BJP central government is not taking any steps to lower the fuel prices and reduce the burden on the people of the country,” he said. (File/ facebook)

Telangana minister and the working president of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K T Rama Rao Wednesday demanded the Union government lower fuel prices as the global crude oil prices decline. In a statement, Rama Rao said the Narendra Modi government’s excuse that international crude oil prices are the reason for the increase in fuel prices has once again been proven wrong.

“The prices of crude oil in the world market have fallen drastically, the BJP central government is not taking any steps to lower the fuel prices and reduce the burden on the people of the country,” he said, adding that if the price of a barrel of crude oil decreases internationally, the people of the country should benefit from it.

According to the minister, the price of a barrel of crude oil was around 110 dollars when the BJP government was formed at the Centre in 2014. “By January 2015, it had fallen to 50 dollars, and in January 2016, it had fallen to 27 dollars. In 2020, the price of a barrel of crude oil fell to even 11 dollars due to Covid and lockdown. However, the Modi government has never reduced fuel prices. According to the statistics provided by central organisations, in the first three years of Prime Minister Modi coming to power, between May 2014 and September 2017, the excise duty on petrol increased by 54 per cent, while on diesel, it increased by 154 per cent,” KTR added.

The BJP unit in Telangana has been attacking the TRS for not lowering value added tax (VAT) on fuel in the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

Attacking the Centre, Rama Rao further stated that the unreasonable increase in fuel rates has increased prices of essential commodities and led to the highest inflation in the history of the country and deteriorated the living conditions of the poor and the middle class. “Despite knowing the reality, the Modi government did not bother to reduce the fuel prices. This clearly shows the indifference of PM Modi towards the poor and the middle class. Moreover, the BJP government, which is constantly raising fuel prices, is trying to blame the state governments,” KTR said.

The government of Telangana has not levied a single rupee of additional tax on fuel since the state’s formation, he said, adding that the global crude oil price has dropped to 95 dollars per barrel yet there is no reduction in fuel rates in India.

More from Hyderabad

“To provide relief to the people who are having a tough time due to ever-increasing inflation, Covid- induced lockdown and job losses as a result of the inefficient policies of the central government, the central government should immediately do away with all types of cesses on petrol and diesel and reduce the prices of petrol,” KTR demanded.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 10:44:21 am
Next Story

Quiet quitting: why its happening, its impact on companies and employees

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

HC dismisses Facebook, WhatsApp plea challenging CCI probe order

HC dismisses Facebook, WhatsApp plea challenging CCI probe order

Jharkhand illegal-mining case: ED arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash

Jharkhand illegal-mining case: ED arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash

Army: Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K

Army: Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'
Actor says 'helpless'

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
Pankaj Tripathi wants to 'break out of his comfort zone'
Express Interview

Pankaj Tripathi wants to 'break out of his comfort zone'

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

Does menopause affect blood sugar levels, especially in diabetics?

Does menopause affect blood sugar levels, especially in diabetics?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement