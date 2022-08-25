Lower fuel prices as global crude oil rate declines, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao asks Centre

Telangana minister and the working president of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K T Rama Rao Wednesday demanded the Union government lower fuel prices as the global crude oil prices decline. In a statement, Rama Rao said the Narendra Modi government’s excuse that international crude oil prices are the reason for the increase in fuel prices has once again been proven wrong.

“The prices of crude oil in the world market have fallen drastically, the BJP central government is not taking any steps to lower the fuel prices and reduce the burden on the people of the country,” he said, adding that if the price of a barrel of crude oil decreases internationally, the people of the country should benefit from it.

According to the minister, the price of a barrel of crude oil was around 110 dollars when the BJP government was formed at the Centre in 2014. “By January 2015, it had fallen to 50 dollars, and in January 2016, it had fallen to 27 dollars. In 2020, the price of a barrel of crude oil fell to even 11 dollars due to Covid and lockdown. However, the Modi government has never reduced fuel prices. According to the statistics provided by central organisations, in the first three years of Prime Minister Modi coming to power, between May 2014 and September 2017, the excise duty on petrol increased by 54 per cent, while on diesel, it increased by 154 per cent,” KTR added.

The BJP unit in Telangana has been attacking the TRS for not lowering value added tax (VAT) on fuel in the state.

Attacking the Centre, Rama Rao further stated that the unreasonable increase in fuel rates has increased prices of essential commodities and led to the highest inflation in the history of the country and deteriorated the living conditions of the poor and the middle class. “Despite knowing the reality, the Modi government did not bother to reduce the fuel prices. This clearly shows the indifference of PM Modi towards the poor and the middle class. Moreover, the BJP government, which is constantly raising fuel prices, is trying to blame the state governments,” KTR said.

The government of Telangana has not levied a single rupee of additional tax on fuel since the state’s formation, he said, adding that the global crude oil price has dropped to 95 dollars per barrel yet there is no reduction in fuel rates in India.

“To provide relief to the people who are having a tough time due to ever-increasing inflation, Covid- induced lockdown and job losses as a result of the inefficient policies of the central government, the central government should immediately do away with all types of cesses on petrol and diesel and reduce the prices of petrol,” KTR demanded.