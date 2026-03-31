In Lok Sabha tomorrow: Bill to formally recognise Amaravati as Andhra’s sole capital

A resolution to this effect was passed in the state Assembly on March 28, paving the way for the Bill. (File Photo)

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, officially recognising Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. A resolution to this effect was passed in the state Assembly on March 28, paving the way for the Bill.

A statement from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s office said it will give statutory clarity to what the TDP-led NDA government has been building toward. With the backing of the BJP and NDA allies, the Bill is expected to pass smoothly.

In the special Assembly session on March 28, Naidu said that legal certainty on the capital issue could be achieved only through suitable amendments to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. Accordingly, the Assembly resolved to request the Government of India to amend Section 5 of the Act by including the words “at Amaravati” in sub-section (2), and by expanding the explanation to clarify that Amaravati includes areas notified under the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014.