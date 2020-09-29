Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: 2072 new cases, 9 deaths in Telangana; slowdown in AP

Health workers take rest while waiting to collect nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana on Monday reported 2072 new cases, pushing the tally in the state to 1.89 lakh. The casualties rose to 1116 after nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours

After many weeks, Andhra Pradesh’s count of coronavirus cases increased by a little over 5,000 on Monday, as state Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy said the infection spread has been on a declining trend over the last couple of weeks. The state reported 5,487 fresh cases of COVID-19 from 66,121 sample tests in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday while 7,210 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals. The COVID-19 toll in the 24 hours was only 37, a significant drop over the past few days.

In other news, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday requested the Government of India to confer the nation’s highest civilian award ‘Bharat Ratna’ upon legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on September 25. “This will be the highest recognition to his (SPBs) remarkable work which lasted for five decades and stays in our memory forever,” he said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.