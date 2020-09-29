scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: 2072 new cases, 9 deaths in Telangana; slowdown in AP

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: While Telangana has over 1.89 lakh cases, Andhra Pradesh infection tally is close to 6.82 lakh. The toll in Telangana stands at 1116, while 5745 people have succumbed to the virus in Andhra

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: September 29, 2020 11:14:11 am
Health workers take rest while waiting to collect nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana on Monday reported 2072 new cases, pushing the tally in the state to 1.89 lakh. The casualties rose to 1116 after nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours

After many weeks, Andhra Pradesh’s count of coronavirus cases increased by a little over 5,000 on Monday, as state Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy said the infection spread has been on a declining trend over the last couple of weeks. The state reported 5,487 fresh cases of COVID-19 from 66,121 sample tests in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday while 7,210 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals. The COVID-19 toll in the 24 hours was only 37, a significant drop over the past few days.

In other news, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday requested the Government of India to confer the nation’s highest civilian award ‘Bharat Ratna’ upon legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on September 25. “This will be the highest recognition to his (SPBs) remarkable work which lasted for five decades and stays in our memory forever,” he said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Live Blog

While Telangana has over 1.89 lakh cases, Andhra Pradesh infection tally is close to 6.82 lakh. The toll in Telangana stands at 1116, while 5745 people have succumbed to the virus in Andhra. Follow LIVE updates

11:14 (IST)29 Sep 2020
Over 61 lakh cases in India

India's coronavirus tally crossed 61 lakh mark on Tuesday after the detection of 70,589 new cases. Of the country’s 61,45,292 cases, 9,47,576 people are undergoing treatment, 51,01,398 people have been discharged and 96,318 people have died.

10:17 (IST)29 Sep 2020
COVID-19: Nearly 77,000 security personnel tested positive, 401 succumbed till Aug 21

As many as 76,768 police personnel all over the country including paramilitary forces such as CRPF, CISF, BSF and NSG tested positive for COVID-19 while 401 succumbed to the killer virus, according to a report by the Bureau of Police Research and Development. The report (compiledtill August 21) titled "Indian Police Response to COVID-19 Crisis" said, Maharashtra topped the chart with 129 deaths due to COVID-19 and 12,760 positive cases among the police personnel. Telangana was in second place with 40 deaths due to the virus.

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana records over 1,900 new cases; AP tally nears 6.69 lakh A family wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus rides a motorcycle in the rain in Hyderabad (AP)

In Andhra Pradesh, East Godavari district has a total of 93,184 cases of coronavirus, with as many as 10,485 active cases, the highest in the state. Chittoor district reported 975 new cases while West Godavari reported 922 new cases and Prakasam 620. Kurnool added the least number of cases at 206.

Prakasam district reported 10 deaths in the past 24 hours while Chittoor and Kadapa registered eight fatalities each.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of cases with 297, followed by 152 in Karimnagar, 147 in Rangareddy, 137 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 105 in Nalgonda and other districts, according to the state government bulletin.

As many as 50,108 samples were tested on September 26, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 28,50,869. The samples tested per million population was 76,788, the bulletin said.

