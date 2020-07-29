Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 7,900 new cases recorded in Andhra Pradesh

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | Published: July 29, 2020 2:11:24 am
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus Live Updates: A man gets his nasal swab sample taken for Covid-19 test at a government health center in Hyderabad, India, Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana reported 1,610 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the state’s total tally to 57,142, PTI reported. With nine more deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the virus rose to 480.

Out of the 1,610 new cases, 531 were from the Greather Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMCH), followed by 172 cases from Ranga Reddy, 152 from Warangal Urban and 113 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, a state government bulletin stated. There are around 13,753 active cases in the state, while as many as 42,909 people have recovered from the disease. The Covid-19 fatality rate in the state stood at 0.84 per cent, while the national rate was 2.26 per cent, the bulletin said.

Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, added around 7,948 Covid-19 cases to its state tally, taking the total caseload to 1,10,297. The active cases in the stood at 56,527 while the number of recoveries touched 52,622. The death toll in the state climbed to 1,148 with 48 new deaths. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has claimed AP is the only state which was conducting over 50,000 tests for the virus every day, at the rate of 32,761 tests per million population.

Temple bells are seen covered with plastic as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, during Unlock 2.0, at Kodanda Rama Temple in Vijayawada, Saturday, July 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister Etala Rajendar Tuesday said the state government would provide all facilities to treat Covid-19 patients in respective districts, PTI reported.

The health minister and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, held a meeting with officials in Warangal to check the spread of coronavirus. An official release quoted the ministers as saying that there should be no complaints of treatment being denied to any patient.

The state government sought two-weeks time from the High Court for implementation of its orders on the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, PTI reported.

The State Chief Secretary and other officials appeared before the court through video conferencing and informed it of the various measures being taken by the government to tackle coronavirus.

On July 20, a division bench of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy had expressed displeasure on the state government over non-implementation of its earlier orders on the issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, including adherence to ICMR guidelines and publication of data with public.

The Chief Secretary informed the court about a mobile application which is currently being implemented as a pilot project by the state government, wherein every doctor will be assigned 50 asymptomatic patients at homes for regular monitoring. Nearly 140 doctors are available online to guide patients on the app and shall recommend medicines and precautions to be taken by Covid-19 patients, the Chief Secretary informed the court.