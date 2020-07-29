Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 7,900 new cases recorded in Andhra Pradesh

Temple bells are seen covered with plastic as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, during Unlock 2.0, at Kodanda Rama Temple in Vijayawada, Saturday, July 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister Etala Rajendar Tuesday said the state government would provide all facilities to treat Covid-19 patients in respective districts, PTI reported.

The health minister and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, held a meeting with officials in Warangal to check the spread of coronavirus. An official release quoted the ministers as saying that there should be no complaints of treatment being denied to any patient.

The state government sought two-weeks time from the High Court for implementation of its orders on the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, PTI reported.

The State Chief Secretary and other officials appeared before the court through video conferencing and informed it of the various measures being taken by the government to tackle coronavirus.

On July 20, a division bench of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy had expressed displeasure on the state government over non-implementation of its earlier orders on the issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, including adherence to ICMR guidelines and publication of data with public.

The Chief Secretary informed the court about a mobile application which is currently being implemented as a pilot project by the state government, wherein every doctor will be assigned 50 asymptomatic patients at homes for regular monitoring. Nearly 140 doctors are available online to guide patients on the app and shall recommend medicines and precautions to be taken by Covid-19 patients, the Chief Secretary informed the court.