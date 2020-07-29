Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 7,900 new cases recorded in Andhra Pradesh

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana reported 1,610 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the state’s total tally to 57,142, PTI reported. With nine more deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the virus rose to 480.
Out of the 1,610 new cases, 531 were from the Greather Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMCH), followed by 172 cases from Ranga Reddy, 152 from Warangal Urban and 113 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, a state government bulletin stated. There are around 13,753 active cases in the state, while as many as 42,909 people have recovered from the disease. The Covid-19 fatality rate in the state stood at 0.84 per cent, while the national rate was 2.26 per cent, the bulletin said.
Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, added around 7,948 Covid-19 cases to its state tally, taking the total caseload to 1,10,297. The active cases in the stood at 56,527 while the number of recoveries touched 52,622. The death toll in the state climbed to 1,148 with 48 new deaths. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has claimed AP is the only state which was conducting over 50,000 tests for the virus every day, at the rate of 32,761 tests per million population.