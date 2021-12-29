‘Liquor at Rs 70 if BJP gets one crore votes’, says party chief in Andhra Pradesh Somu Veerraju

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju promised that the people of the state will get liquor at Rs 70 if the party receives one crore votes during the 2024 state Assembly elections.

Speaking in Vijaywada at the party’s public meeting, Veerraju alleged that “poor quality” liquor is being sold in the state at higher prices, while known and popular brands are not available.

“Liquor is being sold under labels like ‘Special Status’, ‘Governor’s Medal’. They are not selling branded liquor. They said full liquor prohibition but are making and selling brandy,” he said.

“Cast one crore votes to Bharatiya Janata Party…we will provide liquor for just Rs 70. If we have more revenue left, then, will provide liquor for just Rs 50,” he added.

He also alleged that the government is in the business of producing and selling spurious liquor. “You (state government) are drinking people’s blood. Every month a person is spending Rs 12,000 on liquor. Government is taking this money and giving it back in the guise of welfare schemes,” he said.

Liquor is being sold at a premium in the state due to the high taxes being levied on brands. Recently, the state government has slashed the Valued Added Tax on liquor but the benefit was not passed on to the end consumers as the MRPs remain unchanged with the addition of a ‘special margin’. The high prices are in line with the government’s policy of reducing liquor consumption among the poor.