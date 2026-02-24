Devuji Surrender: ‘Will work in legal framework for people’, says former top Maoist leader

Devuji Surrender News: Devuji (fifth from left), also known as Devji, is considered to be the highest ranked leader of the banned CPI (Maoist). (Express photo)

Devuji Surrender News: Formally surrendering before the Telangana Police, top Maoist leader Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devuji announced that he took the decision because of failing health.

“It is not just for myself that I have made this decision. I have decided to work within the legal framework and adopt political life. I will always be at the people’s side,” Devuji, currently the highest-ranking Maoist leader, said at a press conference in Hyderabad.

As the curtains come down on India’s Maoist party, Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devuji has surrendered in Telangana Tuesday along with him 50 more cadres of the CPI(Maoist), Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy said.