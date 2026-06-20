Learn German, Japanese with English: Revanth lays out plan to prepare Andhra youth for global jobs market

The Chief Minister said the rapid advancement of AI could potentially displace millions of workers, making skill development critical for future employment.

German and Japanese language classes alongside English, skill development programmes to help the youth navigate the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI), and the conversion of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) are among the reforms Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy says his government is pursuing to prepare young people for global employment opportunities.

Addressing students of the Young India Integrated Residential Schools, Young India Skills University and Young India Sports University, Reddy said learning foreign languages would improve employability in international markets.

The Chief Minister said the rapid advancement of AI could potentially displace millions of workers, making skill development critical for future employment.