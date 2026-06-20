Learn German, Japanese with English: Revanth lays out plan to prepare Andhra youth for global jobs market

German and Japanese language classes alongside English, skill development programmes to help the youth navigate the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI), and the conversion of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) are among the reforms Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy says his government is pursuing to prepare young people for global employment opportunities.
Addressing students of the Young India Integrated Residential Schools, Young India Skills University and Young India Sports University, Reddy said learning foreign languages would improve employability in international markets.
The Chief Minister said the rapid advancement of AI could potentially displace millions of workers, making skill development critical for future employment.
“My government has launched skill development programmes for the youth to create more blue-collar jobs. Facilities have been created to teach German and Japanese alongside English so that young people can access employment opportunities abroad. ITIs have been transformed into ATCs, and a Skill University has been established to identify talent and shape it into skilled manpower,” Reddy said.
He added that he had retained the Education portfolio to personally oversee reforms in the sector.
‘Education and sports hub’
Reddy said that unlike in the past, when colleges and universities focused largely on academics, the state government was working to position Telangana as an “education and sports hub”.
“The Young India Sports University has been established with the aim of training youth in various disciplines to win Olympic medals. The Young India Skills University will prepare students for careers in medicine, engineering and the civil services,” he said.
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Highlighting the government’s spending priorities, Reddy said 8.5% of the state budget had been allocated to education.
“Rs 26,600 crore is being spent on education in the 2026-27 financial year. The government has considered spending on education as an investment in future generations,” he said.
Skill university
In August 2024, the Revanth Reddy government passed a resolution in the Assembly to establish the Young India Skill University-Telangana. The university currently offers more than 15 courses, ranging from three- and six-month certificate programmes to one-year diploma courses and degree programmes of two to three years.
According to the government, the university awards certificates even to students completing short-duration courses of three, six and 12 months.
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“We came up with the idea of a skill university to hone the skills of the local workforce, encourage innovation and make young people eligible for higher-level jobs,” said IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More