Lawyer probing waqf land encroachment run over by SUV in Hyderabad, murder suspected

Police examined CCTV footage from outside his house in Shanti Nagar, which allegedly shows the SUV hitting Moizuddin and flinging him into the air.

Well-known senior lawyer Khaja Moizuddin died after he was allegedly mowed down by a speeding SUV outside his house in Masab Tank on Saturday morning. The 63-year-old was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to severe injuries.

The incident comes amid allegations that the lawyer had received death threats over anti-encroachment cases he was handling.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rakshita Murthy said that while the incident initially appeared to be a hit-and-run accident, police are now investigating it as murder. A case has been registered at Nampally Police Station.

“The SUV appears to have deliberately hit him and fled from the spot. The advocate had come out of his house to go swimming, as was his daily routine. He put his bag in the car and was about to get into the driver’s seat when he was hit by the SUV outside his house. We have received a complaint from his family stating that he had faced threats regarding his legal cases related to encroachment of waqf properties,” she said.