Lawyer probing waqf land encroachment run over by SUV in Hyderabad, murder suspected

Well-known senior lawyer Khaja Moizuddin died after he was allegedly mowed down by a speeding SUV outside his house in Masab Tank on Saturday morning. The 63-year-old was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to severe injuries.
The incident comes amid allegations that the lawyer had received death threats over anti-encroachment cases he was handling.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rakshita Murthy said that while the incident initially appeared to be a hit-and-run accident, police are now investigating it as murder. A case has been registered at Nampally Police Station.
“The SUV appears to have deliberately hit him and fled from the spot. The advocate had come out of his house to go swimming, as was his daily routine. He put his bag in the car and was about to get into the driver’s seat when he was hit by the SUV outside his house. We have received a complaint from his family stating that he had faced threats regarding his legal cases related to encroachment of waqf properties,” she said.
Police examined CCTV footage from outside his house in Shanti Nagar, which allegedly shows the SUV hitting Moizuddin and flinging him into the air. He fell several feet away and remained motionless before passersby found him and alerted his family.
His son, Farhan, also an advocate, said his father had received threats and intimidation from several persons against whom he was fighting cases involving the alleged illegal occupation, encroachment and private registration of vast stretches of waqf properties in Malakpet, Mallepalli and on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
“It was definitely a pre-planned attack. He was attacked physically at least six times outside his office or mosque in the past few years. Some of the encroachers have sent messages that they are willing to pay crores to my father to withdraw the cases. They asked him to take the money and shift to Dubai where he will be safe. They threatened that if my father continues to fight the cases, they cannot guarantee his safety. I have given names of persons we suspect are involved in the waqf cases who could be linked to this murder,” he said.
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Tension prevailed in Masab Tank as advocates and residents gathered to protest the alleged murder. Telangana High Court advocates condemned the incident and demanded a thorough investigation.
“He was fighting against land grabbers and encroachers to protect waqf properties. This appears to be a pre-planned attack. We demand the harshest punishment for those involved,” advocate C Prabhakar said.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More