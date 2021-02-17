Telangana: Laywer couple hacked to death on busy highway as passerby shot videos

Police said that two assailants carried out the attack

A lawyer couple was hacked to death on a busy highway in Peddapalli district of Telangana on Wednesday afternoon.

G Vaman Rao and his wife G Nagamani, who practised at the Telangana High Court, were waylaid by unidentified assailants while they were coming to Hyderabad, pulled out of their vehicle and hacked to death.

Passersby shot videos of Vaman Rao lying on the road but did not offer help. A week back, Vaman Rao had taken a minor to the State Human Rights Commission after she was allegedly raped by her uncle and the police were accused of dragging their feet on her complaint.

Ramagundem Police said that two assailants carried out the attack, adding that they overtook Rao’s vehicle and forced it to a halt before dragging the occupants out and killing them.