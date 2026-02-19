Country’s largest integrated lithium-ion battery gigafactory to come up in Andhra Pradesh

The Board, chaired by N Chandrababu Naidu, has also approved 27 other projects with a combined investment of ₹29,021 crore. (File photo)

India’s largest integrated lithium-ion battery gigafactory will come up in Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, today approved a project by Waaree Energies to set up the factory at Rambilli in Anakapalli district, with an investment of ₹8,175 crore. It is expected to generate around 3,000 direct jobs and serve as a boost to India’s clean-energy manufacturing and self-reliance, Naidu said.

The greenfield facility will have a capacity of 16 GWh and will cover the complete battery value chain, including cell manufacturing, battery packs, and large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

“This project marks a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s clean-energy journey. The gigafactory will be India’s largest battery manufacturing plant and will play a critical role in reducing import dependence while strengthening domestic manufacturing in a strategic sector,” the CM said.