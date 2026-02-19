Country’s largest integrated lithium-ion battery gigafactory to come up in Andhra Pradesh

India’s largest integrated lithium-ion battery gigafactory will come up in Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, today approved a project by Waaree Energies to set up the factory at Rambilli in Anakapalli district, with an investment of ₹8,175 crore. It is expected to generate around 3,000 direct jobs and serve as a boost to India’s clean-energy manufacturing and self-reliance, Naidu said.
The greenfield facility will have a capacity of 16 GWh and will cover the complete battery value chain, including cell manufacturing, battery packs, and large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
“This project marks a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s clean-energy journey. The gigafactory will be India’s largest battery manufacturing plant and will play a critical role in reducing import dependence while strengthening domestic manufacturing in a strategic sector,” the CM said.
The Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board stated that the project aligns with the state government’s vision of building a fully integrated clean-energy ecosystem across power generation, equipment manufacturing, and energy storage. Under the state’s Integrated Clean Energy Policy, Andhra Pradesh has already attracted major investments in renewable power and solar manufacturing, and the gigafactory represents the next step in backward integration into advanced energy storage, the Board said.
Large-scale battery manufacturing is essential for supporting renewable energy expansion, electric mobility, and grid stability, while also enhancing India’s strategic manufacturing independence.
The Board has also approved 27 other projects with a combined investment of ₹29,021 crore. Naidu said that the Speed of Doing Business policy should be the guiding principle in all matters related to industrial projects. He emphasised that mega projects by reputed companies such as Google, ArcelorMittal, and BPCL are in the pipeline and instructed officials to ensure there are no hurdles from the government side.
A ministers’ committee will monitor the allotment of land to companies and cancel approvals if any company fails to start work. He noted that value addition in aquaculture would help revive exports to the United States and boost dairy, poultry, livestock, and meat exports. The government has mooted plans to set up large-scale EV charging stations in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati.
Seeking investments from NRIs, Naidu said the government is ready to offer special incentives to attract more semiconductor projects and suggested examining additional incentives for projects set up on privately owned land.
Naidu proposed tourism development across three regions – Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Tirupati. He proposed forming clusters such as Suryalanka, Polavaram, Pulicat, Gandikota, Srisailam, Madanapalle, and Horsley Hills, and preparing dedicated development plans. Establishing shopping malls, hotels, and similar facilities in these clusters would attract more tourists, he said.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More