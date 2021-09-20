KTR files defamation case after Reventh Reddy dares him to take drug test

TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday filed a defamation suit against the “false propaganda and personal vilification” by the Opposition parties in the state.

The move comes after Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy dared KTR to undergo a narcotics test on Monday. This is a part of Revanth’s ‘White Challenge’ where he wants politicians and celebrities in the state to undergo drug analysis tests to create awareness in youth.

Reventh will undergo a test at state-run Osmania General Hospital today. “To create awareness in the youth on increasing drug menace in the country…I have started the #WhiteChallenge and @KVishReddy has graciously accepted …Both of us will be waiting for @KTRTRS at Amaraveerula Sthupam today at 12 noon,” he tweeted.

Today I have invoked the legal process & filed a suit for defamation and injunction before the Hon’ble court I am confident that the Court process will clinchingly vindicate the falsity of the canards& lies spread against me and the culprits will be brought to book appropriately — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 20, 2021

KTR, too, accepted the white challenge, but also took a pot shot at Revanth and challenged former AICC president and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to take up the challenge along with him. He said it was below his dignity to take the tests along with the TPCC chief.

He tweeted: “I am ready for any test & will travel to AIIMS Delhi if Rahul Gandhi is willing to join. It’s below my dignity to do it with Cherlapally jail alumni.” He added, “If I take the test & get a clean chit, will you apologise & quit your posts? Are you ready for a lie detector test on #Note4Vote.” Reventh is accused in the ‘Note for Vote; scandal which is currently under trial. He is accused of offering cash to influence a nominated MLC for his support during MLC polls.

Reventh was quick to respond. “Indicate time and place @KTRTRS for lie detector test along with KCR on CBI cases on corruption charges in Sahara Provident Fund and ESI hospital construction scandals. #WhiteChallenge,” he tweeted.

After the Telangana State Prohibition and Excise Department investigated a drug scandal involving foreign peddlers and film stars in 2017, the Enforcement Directorate has recently reopened the case and started an investigation into money laundering aspects. Film stars including Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet, Charme Kaur and director Puri Jagannath were among those questioned by the ED recently.