In UK, on way to Davos, minister to showcase Telangana as top investment destination

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao is in the UK before heading to Davos, where he will lead the state delegation at the World Economic Forum.

Taking to Twitter Tuesday, he wrote: “Off to the United Kingdom for three days to attend meetings organised by @UKIBC and from there on to Davos to attend the world economic forum from 22-26th May Lots of meetings lined up and hectic activity ahead.”

The British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Andrew Fleming, who is in the UK at present, shared a photo on Twitter of him welcoming Rama Rao.

Rao’s trip to the UK aims to showcase Telangana as a top investment destination for global companies. He will hold a series of meetings with the leadership of various companies and attend two round tables organized by the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) in the UK, according to the minister’s office. He will also interact with a few prominent pharma, food processing and automotive industry leaders.

Many thanks for the welcome Andrew 😁 https://t.co/9eRXyXuLNz — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 17, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos-Klosters, Telangana hopes to make its presence felt on a global scale to attract investments and realise the state’s long-term goals. Telangana has also set up a state-of-the-art lounge in Davos where it will host world leaders, showcase to the global audience the life and growth opportunities in the state, and hold discussions on important topics for India and the world to ponder.

According to an official statement, Rao will be part of multiple panel discussions organized by the WEF and by other participants to highlight Telangana’s prowess at the global level in investment attraction and the citizen-centric policy frameworks being adopted. He will also be meeting over 35 business leaders from across the globe on the sidelines of the event in bilateral meetings to discuss the potential for growth and the ease of doing business in Telangana. Several investments are expected to be clinched during this period for the state of Telangana.

The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is set to be the largest in-person gathering of global leaders in the post-pandemic era. Key topics of focus for WEF in this edition will be restoring trust in global institutions, the role of public policy in the long-term global recovery, and issues such as healthcare, sustainability, and education. “By virtue of the participation, the delegation from the government of Telangana will have access to full CEO-level interactions, public figure dialogues, projects, and workshops of the annual meeting. The platform provides the state access to over 2,000 global leaders from the government and private sectors including all major Indian personalities,” the statement said.

The theme for this year’s meeting is ‘Working Together, Restoring Trust’ reinforcing Telangana’s belief in building strong relationships for long-term growth with citizen-centric policy frameworks.