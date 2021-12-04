Former Andhra Pradesh CM Konijeti Rosaiah passes away

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Konijeti Rosaiah passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday. Rosaiah died while being taken to a private hospital after falling ill this morning, news agency PTI reported. He was 88.

The senior Congress leader had previously also served as governor of Tamil Nadu between 2011 and 2016. During that period, he was briefly named the governor of Karnataka for a few months before Vajubhai Vala took over on September 1, 2014. It was after his five-year term as Tamil Nadu governor ended, that he retired from active politics.

Rosaiah’s political journey began in 1968 as an MLC. He served as CM of AP from September 3, after the demise of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, till November 25.

Condolences poured in from political leaders across the country after his demise. “Pained to hear about the passing away of Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Former Governor of Tamil Nadu Dr. Konijeti Rosaiah, a man of vast experience, knowledge and a veteran statesman,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tweeted.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Pained to hear about the passing away of Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Former Governor of Tamil Nadu Dr. Konijeti Rosaiah, a man of vast experience, knowledge and a veteran statesman. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief.</p>— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) <a href=”https://twitter.com/mkstalin/status/1466985811409137665?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>December 4, 2021</a></blockquote>

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed sympathies over the death of Rosaiah, an official release said. Rao recalled Rosaiah as the leader who brought laurels to the posts he held and is known for his patience, gentleness and simplicity.

(With PTI inputs)