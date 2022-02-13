scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Must Read

KCR urges PM to sack Himanta over remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Congress’s Digvijaya Singh too said such an “atrocious remark” was “unacceptable”.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
February 13, 2022 4:44:51 am
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rahul Gandhi, indian expressAssam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (file photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sarma on Friday said at a rally in Uttarakhand on Friday. “India conducted the Surgical Strike in Pakistan under his leadership. Rahul Gandhi demanded proof of the strike. Did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi’s son or not?”.

Congress’s Digvijaya Singh too said such an “atrocious remark” was “unacceptable”.

More from Hyderabad

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 12: Latest News

Advertisement