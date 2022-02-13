KCR urges PM to sack Himanta over remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sarma on Friday said at a rally in Uttarakhand on Friday. “India conducted the Surgical Strike in Pakistan under his leadership. Rahul Gandhi demanded proof of the strike. Did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi’s son or not?”.

Congress’s Digvijaya Singh too said such an “atrocious remark” was “unacceptable”.

(With PTI inputs)