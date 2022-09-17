scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

KCR unfurls tricolour on ‘Telangana National Integration Day’

Rao unfurled the tricolour few minutes after Union Minister Amit Shah hoisted the flag at parade grounds marking the celebrations of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day' elsewhere in the city.

The Chandrasekhar Rao-headed government had on September 3 announced its decision to observe September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day. (file)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday unfurled the national flag on Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam (Telangana National Integration Day) here, to mark 75 years of Hyderabad’s annexation to the Indian union.

Rao unfurled the tricolour few minutes after Union Minister Amit Shah hoisted the flag at parade grounds marking the celebrations of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ elsewhere in the city.

In his address, he said, “My heartfelt wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam. On September 17, 1948 Telangana became an integral part of India. It transformed from dynastic rule into the democratic phase.” Telangana recently celebrated the 75 years of Independence Day in grandeur manner for 15 days, he noted.

More from Hyderabad

The Chandrasekhar Rao-headed government had on September 3 announced its decision to observe September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day. September 17 is the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the world of pop music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Q...Premium
Why the world of pop music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Q...
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...Premium
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...Premium
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...
10 days after CM’s assurance, Vedanta told Fadnavis: Deal with Gujarat donePremium
10 days after CM’s assurance, Vedanta told Fadnavis: Deal with Gujarat done

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 12:24:33 pm
Next Story

La Liga: Vinicius Jr. and his dance celebration in spotlight ahead of the Madrid Derby

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement