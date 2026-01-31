KCR yields: Ex-Telangana CM agrees to police questioning after ‘notice on wall’ drama in Hyderabad

Former chief minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao, will appear before the Special Investigation Team tomorrow in connection with the alleged phone-tapping case, sources close to him told The Indian Express. This puts an end to the tug-of-war between the Telangana police and KCR over where he would appear for questioning. On Thursday, when KCR was asked to appear before the SIT, he asked the police to record his testimony at his current residence, a farmhouse, in Siddipet district, and that too at a convenient date.

To this, the SIT replied, in a notice pasted on the compound wall of KCR’s official residence, that he will have to appear at his “residence on record”, which is his house at Nandi Nagar in Hyderabad. The SIT asked KCR to appear for questioning at 3 pm on February 1.

It is to this second notice that KCR has agreed, with some reluctance. In a reply to the SIT, he wrote, “From the legal provisions and judgements of the honorable Supreme Court of India and various High courts, it is clear that pasting of the letter (second notice) dated January 30 on the compound wall of the house in Nandi Nagar is no notice in the eye of the law and the same is contrary to provisions of section 62 of CrPC… You have no jurisdiction and authority to issue notice to me for the purpose of recording my statement,” he wrote.

“Notwithstanding the above legal position, I, being a former Chief Minister for the State of Telangana and the present Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, and also as a responsible citizen of this country, in order to assist the department in the investigation of the subject crime, I would be available for my examination at 3 pm on 01.02.2026 at Nandi Nagar residence as you are keen to record my statement there only,” he wrote.

A BRS source said there is significant discomfiture in the party over the way he was served the notices. “An ACP-level official will question him; it’s an insult. Expect a protest at Nandi Nagar in Hyderabad tomorrow,” a source close to KCR said. The BRS maintains that the current Congress government is carrying out “vendetta politics” in the case.

KCR’s son and BRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao posted on X that the people of Telangana will give a befitting response to the Congress for dragging KCR into a false case.

The case pertains to the phones of BRS rivals allegedly being tapped when the party was in power in the state. Currently, the accused in the case are Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) chief and IPS officer T Prabhakar Rao, Deputy Superintendent of Police D Praneeth Rao, Additional Superintendents of Police M Thirupathanna and N Bhujanga Rao, former Superintendent of Police P Radhakishan Rao, and a TV channel owner, A Shravan Kumar Rao.

SIT sources had earlier claimed that they had evidence to prove that at least 600 phone numbers tapped by the SIB under Prabhakar Rao were not related to Left Wing Extremism. The SIB was set up in 1990 to track and prevent the activities of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). The SIT sources had told The Indian Express that their net has widened to include the alleged illegal access of Call Data Records and Internet Protocol Data Records of thousands of people.

The SIT is headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.