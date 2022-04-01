KCR says 2022 is ‘shubhakrut’ year, Telangana will break records in crop yields

Telangana will continue to break records in crop yields every year and farmers will reap the benefits, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said in his message on the eve of Ugadi and the Telugu New Year.

Farmers start working in their fields in preparation for the kharif season after Ugadi. Stating that 2022 is a year that will bring good fortune to all the people, the chief minister said that the farmers who once struggled to grow one crop in a year now had plenty of water and were growing many crops. As per the vedic calendar, 2022 is the year of ‘shubhakrut’, which means auspiciousness, and is supposed to bring good fortune to the people in all spheres of life, he added.

The chief minister said the state was on the path of progress. He claimed his government was the only one in the country that gave the highest priority to farmer welfare, adding that the state’s unprecedented development in the field of agriculture would make the country proud. The Telangana region, which could not hope for one crop in a season a few years ago, is now challenging the Centre in procuring grain with the highest crop yield, according to the chief minister.

By boosting agriculture-allied occupations, the rural economy was strengthened, Rao said, adding that the development of the agricultural sector had indirectly helped employment opportunities in productive and service sectors.

The government’s motto is “everyone will be happy when agriculture is good”, the chief minister said.