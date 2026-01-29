KCR ‘ready to appear before SIT’ in phone tapping case — but only at his farmhouse 60 km from Hyderabad

The notice issued to KCR (pictured) claimed that during the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the former CM is acquainted with facts and circumstances relevant to the case. (Express File Photo Praveen Khanna)

Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, also known as KCR, is likely to appear before the special investigation team (SIT) investigating the alleged illegal phone tapping case, but has put forward a caveat: the SIT must examine him “at his normal station of residence”, which is the Erravalli farmhouse in Siddipet district, about 60 km from Hyderabad.

Sources close to KCR told The Indian Express that in notices served under section 160 of the CrPC, people who are over 65 years old can be examined at their “usual place of residence” and this “does not have jurisdictional limits”.

However, a source said, “The SIT is mandating that he should appear within its Hyderabad jurisdiction for questioning. But that is not the correct stand under the law. He should be questioned where he resides normally. They should come to him for questioning there. A reply to this effect will be sent to the SIT shortly.”