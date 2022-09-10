scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

KCR contemplating foray into national politics with launch of party: report

In his recent public meetings in the state, CM KCR has spoken about Telangana playing a vibrant role in national politics.

kcrSeveral TRS leaders, including some state ministers, have also spoken in favour of KCR foraying into the national political scene. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is contemplating foray into national politics with the launch of a national party though the idea has not yet been finalised, party sources said on Saturday.

On speculation that the plan would be announced on the occasion of Dussehra festival in October, the sources indicated no time frame has been fixed.

People are disappointed with the NDA government at the Centre over its failures on various fronts and there is a need for a new party and Rao has deep understanding about the country and the people’s needs, they said.

The presidents of TRS district units on Friday called upon Rao, also known as KCR, to plunge into national politics to put an end to BJP’s alleged anti-people rule at the Centre.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

“We, the presidents of various districts, appeal to KCR that he must enter national politics and start a national party,” TRS MLA and Mancherial district unit president Balka Suman said.

Several other TRS leaders, including some state ministers, have also spoken in favour of Rao foraying into the national political scene.

The statements of these district leaders is seen as a broad hint about Rao starting a national party.

Advertisement

Rao, who recently met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar in Patna, called for a “BJP mukt Bharat”, (BJP-free India) blaming the saffron party’s government at the Centre for the many ills plaguing the country.

In his recent public meetings in the state, he has spoken about Telangana playing a vibrant role in national politics.

The TRS, in its Foundation Day event in April this year, had adopted a political resolution resolving that the party should play the key role in national politics for the wider interest of the country as the BJP is exploiting “communal sentiments” for its political convenience.

Advertisement

Rao has met a number of non-BJP, non-Congress opposition leaders, including Nitish Kumar, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Hemant Soren and discussed the BJP’s alleged anti-people policies and bringing about a “qualitative change in the country”.

In June this year, Rao had discussed the idea of floating a national party with the TRS leaders though no final decision was taken on the idea, TRS sources had then said.

More from Hyderabad

Some names like ‘Bharat Rashtriya Samiti’ (BRS), ‘Ujwal Bharat Party’ and ‘Naya Bharat Party’ were discussed for the new outfit, they had claimed.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 08:37:06 pm
Next Story

Temporary postings exploitative: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges state govts, Centre to regularise their services

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
PM Liz Truss takes oath of loyalty to King Charles III
Live Updates

PM Liz Truss takes oath of loyalty to King Charles III

From J&K to Tamil Nadu, the most talked about political events today
Picture This

From J&K to Tamil Nadu, the most talked about political events today

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

For Jabeur, the queen of drop shot, a shot at Grand Slam title Ons more
US Open final

For Jabeur, the queen of drop shot, a shot at Grand Slam title Ons more

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

A look at the most compelling images from around the world
The week in pictures

A look at the most compelling images from around the world

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

A 150-year-old hidden architectural spectacle will make a comeback
Mumbai Art Street

A 150-year-old hidden architectural spectacle will make a comeback

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement